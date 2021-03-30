Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Shares of ETR opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

