Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler Sells 4,579 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Kappler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 981,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

