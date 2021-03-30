Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler Sells 4,579 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Kappler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 29th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75.
Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 981,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
