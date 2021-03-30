Enzyme Finance (MLN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,082% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.00632174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027253 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.