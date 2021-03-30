eosDAC (EOSDAC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $301,274.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eosDAC has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

