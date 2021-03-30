Epic Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $108,677.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,176% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.67 or 0.00634588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,913,808 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.