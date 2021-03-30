Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPZM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $249,006. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

