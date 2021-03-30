Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading Up 5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was up 5% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 9,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,097,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Specifically, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $249,006. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after buying an additional 75,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

