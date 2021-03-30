EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1,970.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in EPR Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 110,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

