Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,767 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Equinix worth $129,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Equinix by 161.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after buying an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Equinix by 9.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $687.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 134.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.69 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.