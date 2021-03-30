Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.50

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$125.76, with a volume of 4183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$124.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,824. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$139,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,419,785.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051 over the last 90 days.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

