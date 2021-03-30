Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

EQH stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

