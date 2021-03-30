Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Telos Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Telos in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

TLS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

