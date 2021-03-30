Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 30th (ADYEN, ALV, BN, CAP, CS, EZJ, FLTR, G, OFG, OPHLF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 30th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €223.00 ($262.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN)

was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £162.33 ($212.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 415 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

