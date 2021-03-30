Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Down 4.2%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 139,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,455,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

