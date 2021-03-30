Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,209. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

