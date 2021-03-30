Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQR. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

EQR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.82. 69,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

