Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQR. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

NYSE:EQR opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,746,000 after acquiring an additional 246,301 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

