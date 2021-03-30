Ergo Price Tops $2.53 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ergo has a market cap of $78.23 million and approximately $981,647.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,958.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.81 or 0.03135810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.18 or 0.00332751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $528.30 or 0.00896058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.00420329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00351235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00257605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,269,375 coins and its circulating supply is 30,965,653 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

