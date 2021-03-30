eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

eServGlobal Company Profile (LON:ESG)

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

