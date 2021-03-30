Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Down to $27.72

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $26.85. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 6,089 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $763.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,200,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

