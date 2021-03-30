Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Essex Property Trust worth $94,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Shares of ESS opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $294.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.