Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.09. 7,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $294.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

