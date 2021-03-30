Essex Property Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 904 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the average volume of 74 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $294.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

