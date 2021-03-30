Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,800.17

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $104,800.17 and approximately $243.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,526.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00636368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.