EtherGem Trading Up 39.4% Over Last Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $573,655.96 and $269.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,928.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.94 or 0.00636742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000900 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.