Etherparty Reaches One Day Volume of $94,422.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $94,422.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,301.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00618912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

