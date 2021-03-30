Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 264.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.