Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

EUXTF stock remained flat at $$103.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. Euronext has a 52 week low of $76.24 and a 52 week high of $122.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on EUXTF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

