Evedo (EVED) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.17 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

