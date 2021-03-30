EventChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,635.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $812,463.29 and $30,635.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

