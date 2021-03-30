Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Everest Re Group worth $91,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.45.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $254.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.13. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

