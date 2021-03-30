Everex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.15 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $6.15 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00046857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,011.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00641016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027030 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

