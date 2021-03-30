Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s current price.

EOLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $516,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

