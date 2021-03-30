Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.83 ($33.92).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €30.15 ($35.47) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

