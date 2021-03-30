EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.40

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRZF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.03.

About EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

