eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) Short Interest Update

eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EWLL stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,352,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,168,531. eWellness Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About eWellness Healthcare

eWellness Healthcare Corporation, a physical therapy telehealth company, offers real-time distance monitored assessments and treatments. It provides PHZIO platform, which enables patients to engage with live or on-demand video for digital telehealth assessments and treatments from home or office. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

