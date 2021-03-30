Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post sales of $384.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.51 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $347.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

