Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.77 Million

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post sales of $384.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.51 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $347.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.