ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 18.4% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $5,760.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006749 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00292153 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00026928 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002168 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.