Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,913. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,722. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

