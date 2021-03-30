Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,651 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Exelon worth $35,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

