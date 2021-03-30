EXMO Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.29 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $8.29 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 231.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,641.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00640738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027423 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXM is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,227,725,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,346,538 tokens. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

