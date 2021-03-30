EXMR FDN Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $29,856.06 and approximately $14,817.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,608.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

