ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.