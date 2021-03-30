Expanse (EXP) Tops One Day Volume of $24,499.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $24,499.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,830.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.93 or 0.03103744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.00329510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.91 or 0.00892257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.97 or 0.00430001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00363945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.21 or 0.00258729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

