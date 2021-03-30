Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $176.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,091. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

