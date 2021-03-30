Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Express worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Express by 76.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 281.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261,213 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of Express stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The company had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Express Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.