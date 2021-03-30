Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after buying an additional 10,689,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,789,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,631,000 after buying an additional 547,381 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.77. 1,010,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,959,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

