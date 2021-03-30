F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of F.N.B. worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

