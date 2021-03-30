F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of F5 Networks worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Swedbank increased its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 54.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $215.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

