Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FN shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 120,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

